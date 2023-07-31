Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33 Years of German-American soccer friendship continues in Baumholder [Image 2 of 4]

    33 Years of German-American soccer friendship continues in Baumholder

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Tammy Muckenfuss 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The 234th Army Band from the Oregon National Guard, deployed to Germany for their annual training, kicks-off the soccer match between Ohio Wesleyen University and JFG Schaumberg-Prims in Oberkirchen on August 2 with some brass band music to motivate the crowd. The soccer team from Ohio Wesleyen University has been traveling to Germany and staying with host families in Baumholder since 1990. (Courtesy photo by Melanie Mai)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023
    Photo ID: 7958966
    VIRIN: 230802-A-UZ558-8715
    Resolution: 3648x3081
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    by Tammy Muckenfuss

