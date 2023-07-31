33 Years of German-American soccer friendship continues in Baumholder

The 234th Army Band from the Oregon National Guard, deployed to Germany for their annual training, kicks-off the soccer match between Ohio Wesleyen University and JFG Schaumberg-Prims in Oberkirchen on August 2 with some brass band music to motivate the crowd. The soccer team from Ohio Wesleyen University has been traveling to Germany and staying with host families in Baumholder since 1990. (Courtesy photo by Melanie Mai)

