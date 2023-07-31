FC Oster officials raise the German and American flags while the 234th Army Band played the national anthems before the start of a soccer match between Ohio Wesleyen University and JFG Schaumberg-Prims in Oberkirchen on August 2. The soccer team from Ohio Wesleyen University has been traveling to Germany and staying with host families in Baumholder since 1990 (Courtesy photo by Melanie Mai)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 08:59 Photo ID: 7958961 VIRIN: 230802-A-UZ558-8285 Resolution: 3345x5184 Size: 1.68 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33 Years of German-American soccer friendship continues in Baumholder [Image 4 of 4], by Tammy Muckenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.