Aids To Navigation Team Hampton Roads

Coast Guard Cutter Kennebec (WLIC 802) moored to one of the piers of Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia, on August 2, 2023. The crew of the Kennebec construct, repair and maintain fixed ATON within inland waterways and are the only Coast Guard platform with the capability to drive and remove piles, erect towers and effect major structural changes. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

