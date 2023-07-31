Coast Guard Cutter Kennebec (WLIC 802) and Coast Guard Cutter Frank Drew (WLM 557) moored one of the piers of Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia, on August 2, 2023. Both the Kennebec and the Frank Drew are Coast Guard Fifth District units that work with Aids to Navigation and local waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 15:03 Photo ID: 7957688 VIRIN: 230802-G-IY621-1011 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.09 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Base Portsmouth Assets [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.