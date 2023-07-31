Coast Guard Base Portsmouth Assets

Coast Guard Cutter Frank Drew (WLM 557) moored to one of the piers of Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia, on August 2, 2023. The crew of the Frank Drew works aids to navigation as buoy tenders Buoy tenders are vessels used to maintain and replace navigational buoys. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

