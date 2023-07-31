Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Base Portsmouth Assets [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard Base Portsmouth Assets

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Cutter Kennebec (WLIC 802) moored to one of the piers of Base Portsmouth in Portsmouth, Virginia, on August 2, 2023. The crew of the Kennebec construct, repair and maintain fixed ATON within inland waterways and are the only Coast Guard platform with the capability to drive and remove piles, erect towers and effect major structural changes. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 15:03
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    TAGS

    USCG
    Virginia
    Coast Guard
    repairs
    maintenance
    Midatlantic

