U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Britney Murray, 628th Command and Control Operations Quality Assurance NCOIC, highlights the success of her Airmen within command post, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 27, 2023. Recently, two members returned from exercise Mobility Guardian, which demonstrated the interoperability of combined forces and advanced a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region while honing readiness objectives from each participating country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

Command Post keeps JB Charleston missions on track 24/7, 365