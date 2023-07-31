Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Post Mission Feature [Image 3 of 6]

    Command Post Mission Feature

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Nunez, 628th Command Post Senior Emergency Actions Controller, runs through a checklist during weather notifications, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 27, 2023. Command Post Airmen are the central communication liaison between agencies and base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

