U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Morales, 628th Command Post Command and Control Operations, explains the intricacies of working within the command post, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 27, 2023. Morales just returned from exercise Mobility Guardian which demonstrated the interoperability of combined forces and advanced a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region while honing readiness objectives from each participating country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)
This work, Command Post keeps JB Charleston missions on track 24/7, 365
Command Post keeps JB Charleston missions on track 24/7, 365
