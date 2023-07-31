U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Morales, 628th Command Post Command and Control Operations, explains the intricacies of working within the command post, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 27, 2023. Morales just returned from exercise Mobility Guardian which demonstrated the interoperability of combined forces and advanced a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region while honing readiness objectives from each participating country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.07.2023 08:42 Photo ID: 7956983 VIRIN: 230727-F-FI076-1149 Resolution: 3837x5326 Size: 3.9 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Post keeps JB Charleston missions on track 24/7, 365 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.