    Command Post keeps JB Charleston missions on track 24/7, 365 [Image 4 of 6]

    Command Post keeps JB Charleston missions on track 24/7, 365

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Morales, 628th Command Post Command and Control Operations, reviews procedures during his shift, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 27, 2023. The Command Post team are responsible for initiating wing recalls, relaying weather notifications to the base as well as work with aircrews and other various agencies in keeping the base aware of pertinent information. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 08:42
    Photo ID: 7956982
    VIRIN: 230727-F-FI076-1047
    Resolution: 5520x3841
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Charleston
    1CTCS
    628 Public Affairs

