PACAF SF Airmen compete in ACSA Combatives

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lukas Graham (top), assigned to 354th Security Forces Squadron, and Airman 1st Class Duncan Chauffe, assigned to, assigned to the 647th SFS, participate in a combatives competition during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam on Aug. 4, 2023. The ACSA identifies the best SF team in the Pacific Air Force to represent the major command at the Air Force Defender Challenge Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

