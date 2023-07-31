PACAF SF Airmen compete in ACSA Combatives

U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Ishidoro Borja (right), assigned to the 254th Security Forces squadron, wrestles Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Yow, assigned to the 18th SFS, in a combatives competition during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam on Aug. 4, 2023. The ACSA identifies the best SF team in the Pacific Air Force to represent the major command at the Air Force Defender Challenge Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

