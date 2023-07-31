U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Stevens (top), assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron, pins Senior Airman Jacob Jerome Taisipic, assigned to the 254th SFS, during a combatives competition during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam on Aug. 4, 2023. The ACSA is designed to identify the best SF team in the Pacific Air Force to represent the major command at the Air Force Defender Challenge Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 21:37 Photo ID: 7956345 VIRIN: 230804-F-NI202-1003 Resolution: 5725x3805 Size: 1.43 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF SF Airmen compete in ACSA Combatives [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.