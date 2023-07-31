U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Roman Garay (bottom), assigned to the 637th Security Forces Squadron, wrestles Airman 1st Class Duncan Chauffe, assigned to the 647th SFS, in a combatives competition during the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment on Pacific Regional Training Center-Andersen, Guam on Aug. 4, 2023. The ACSA is designed to identify the best SF team in the Pacific Air Force to represent the major command at the Air Force Defender Challenge Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 21:37 Photo ID: 7956347 VIRIN: 230804-F-NI202-1002 Resolution: 5332x3629 Size: 1.47 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF SF Airmen compete in ACSA Combatives [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.