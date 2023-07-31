Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st LRS earns 2022 Air Reserve Component Base Logistics Activity of the Year award [Image 4 of 6]

    181st LRS earns 2022 Air Reserve Component Base Logistics Activity of the Year award

    HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    The 181st Logistics Readiness Squadron holds an award ceremony at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute, Ind., Aug. 6, 2023. The 181st LRS earned the 2022 Air Reserve Component Base Logistics Activity of the Year award and was subsquently recognized at the Headquarters Air Force level for its achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023
    Photo ID: 7956265
    VIRIN: 230806-Z-TO616-1004
    Resolution: 6328x4219
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st LRS earns 2022 Air Reserve Component Base Logistics Activity of the Year award [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

