The 181st Logistics Readiness Squadron holds an award ceremony at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute, Ind., Aug. 6, 2023. The 181st LRS earned the 2022 Air Reserve Component Base Logistics Activity of the Year award and was subsquently recognized at the Headquarters Air Force level for its achievements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.06.2023 19:05 Photo ID: 7956266 VIRIN: 230806-Z-TO616-1005 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.41 MB Location: HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 181st LRS earns 2022 Air Reserve Component Base Logistics Activity of the Year award [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.