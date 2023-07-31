181st LRS earns 2022 Air Reserve Component Base Logistics Activity of the Year award

HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. -- Airmen from the 181st Logistics Readiness Squadron were presented with the 2022 Air Reserve Component Base Logistics Activity of the Year award at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute, Indiana, Aug. 6.



“Just being recognized across the whole Air Force is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Corrine Foree, the 181st LRS commander.



After competing and winning the award, the squadron went on to win at the Headquarters Air Force level, earning the squadron additional accolades Air Force-wide. The Headquarters Air Force award was accepted last week by Foree and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Strange during a national conference at Wright-Patterson AFB.



“We had to do levels of things that allow us to completely integrate into the total force,” said Foree. “It's proof of concept that all of our training and all our exercises and deployments like those levels of achievements were good enough to compete nationally and win.”



In 2022, the 181st LRS organized the contingency movement of nearly 200 service members through ever-changing country, Air Force, and theater COVID restrictions. It was also the first squadron in all the 54 states and territories to successfully implement an on-base E-85 fueling operation. 181st LRS airmen led development initiatives with gas mask cleaning and inspection. They also provided combat and mission support in the United States Central Command area of responsibility and during Operation Allies Welcome, ensuring total force employment while maintaining stringent financial improvement and audit readiness compliance and customer support at Hulman Field.



The 181st LRS is one of the mission support units that comprise the 181st Intelligence Wing.



Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, the 181st IW provides globally integrated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, special warfare, agile combat support and domestic response capabilities to the state and nation.

