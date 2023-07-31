Task Force Ivy Soldiers collaborate with Estonian hospital during a medical evacuation exercise

U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Payne, a flight medic with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, returns to an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter after handing off a simulated injured Soldier to local medical service providers during a medical evacuation exercise at Tartu University Hospital in Tartu, Estonia, Aug. 4. During the exercise, U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawks moved simulated injured Soldiers to a civilian ambulance for transport to the Tartu hospital emergency department. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

