Task Force Ivy Soldiers collaborate with Estonian hospital during a medical evacuation exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, prepare to load a simulated injured Soldier into an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a medical evacuation exercise in Voru, Estonia, Aug. 4. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

