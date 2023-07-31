Task Force Ivy Soldiers collaborate with Estonian hospital during a medical evacuation exercise

A crew chief with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, inspects an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter prior to flight operations during a simulated medical evacuation training scenario at Lielvarde, Latvia, Aug. 4. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

