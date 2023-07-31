Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Ivy Soldiers collaborate with Estonian hospital during a medical evacuation exercise

    Task Force Ivy Soldiers collaborate with Estonian hospital during a medical evacuation exercise

    TARTU, ESTONIA

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Capt. H Howey 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers work side-by-side with the Estonian medical ambulance service to prepare a simulated casualty for transport to Tartu University Hospital’s emergency department. The exercise marked the first collaboration between U.S. Army medics and Tartu University Hospital staff, and encompassed training sessions held in both Latvia and Estonia. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

    This work, Task Force Ivy Soldiers collaborate with Estonian hospital during a medical evacuation exercise [Image 7 of 7], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

