Task Force Ivy Soldiers collaborate with Estonian hospital during a medical evacuation exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers work side-by-side with the Estonian medical ambulance service to prepare a simulated casualty for transport to Tartu University Hospital’s emergency department. The exercise marked the first collaboration between U.S. Army medics and Tartu University Hospital staff, and encompassed training sessions held in both Latvia and Estonia. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

