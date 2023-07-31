Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Garcia Conducts Pre-Flight Checks in MH-60R Sea Hawk [Image 4 of 5]

    Lt. Garcia Conducts Pre-Flight Checks in MH-60R Sea Hawk

    INDIAN OCEAN

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230803-N-KW492-1562
    Lt. Juan Garcia, from Matthews, North Carolina, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Warlords, conducts a pre-flight check in the cockpit of an MH-60R Sea Hawk during flight operations on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, Aug. 3, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 00:33
    Photo ID: 7955288
    VIRIN: 230803-N-KW492-1562
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 970.86 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Hometown: MATTHEWS, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Garcia Conducts Pre-Flight Checks in MH-60R Sea Hawk [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Antietam (CG 54)
    TS23
    talismansabre23

