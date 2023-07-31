Lt. Garcia Conducts Pre-Flight Checks in MH-60R Sea Hawk

230803-N-KW492-1562

Lt. Juan Garcia, from Matthews, North Carolina, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Warlords, conducts a pre-flight check in the cockpit of an MH-60R Sea Hawk during flight operations on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, Aug. 3, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

