    AT1 Wolfe Verifies Crypto of Sonar Operator Console [Image 5 of 5]

    AT1 Wolfe Verifies Crypto of Sonar Operator Console

    INDIAN OCEAN

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230803-N-KW492-1558
    Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Adam Wolfe, from Charlottesville, Virginia, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Warlords, verifies crypto loads of a sonar operator console in an MH-60R Sea Hawk during flight operations on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, Aug. 3, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Hometown: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, US
