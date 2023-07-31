AT1 Wolfe Verifies Crypto of Sonar Operator Console

230803-N-KW492-1558

Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Adam Wolfe, from Charlottesville, Virginia, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Warlords, verifies crypto loads of a sonar operator console in an MH-60R Sea Hawk during flight operations on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, Aug. 3, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 08.02.2023
Location: INDIAN OCEAN
Hometown: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, US