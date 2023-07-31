SN Bilbro and BM3 Morenodealba Signal Chocks and Chains are Clear

230803-N-KW492-1025

Seaman James Bilbro, from Edinburgh, Indiana and Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Imanol Morenodealba, from Moreno Valley, California signal that chocks and chains are clear during flight operations on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, Aug. 3, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Location: INDIAN OCEAN Hometown: EDINBURGH, IN, US Hometown: MORENO VALLEY, CA, US