MH-60R Sea Hawk Launches Training Flares

AN MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 Warlords, embarked aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) launches training flares in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, Aug. 3, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

