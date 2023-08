207th Engineer Utilities Detachment retires the colors

Alaska Army National Guard Col. Alex Elmore, 297th Regional Support Group commander, shares words of appreciation and highlights the many accomplishments of the 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment during the unit’s deactivation ceremony at the Camp Carroll flagpole on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2023. The 910th Engineer Support Company officially activates Oct. 1, 2023, ensuring the legacy of the engineer detachment lives on in the AKARNG. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US