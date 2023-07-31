Alaska Army National Guardsmen with the 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment salute as the national anthem plays during the unit’s deactivation ceremony at the Camp Carroll flagpole on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2023. The 910th Engineer Support Company officially activates Oct. 1, 2023, ensuring the legacy of the engineer detachment lives on in the AKARNG. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 17:47 Photo ID: 7955165 VIRIN: 230805-Z-CA180-1007 Resolution: 5659x3773 Size: 4.44 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment retires the colors [Image 14 of 14], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.