207th Engineer Utilities Detachment retires the colors

Alaska Army National Guardsmen with the 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment salute as the national anthem plays during the unit’s deactivation ceremony at the Camp Carroll flagpole on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2023. The 910th Engineer Support Company officially activates Oct. 1, 2023, ensuring the legacy of the engineer detachment lives on in the AKARNG. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)
|08.05.2023
|08.05.2023 17:47
|7955165
|230805-Z-CA180-1007
|5659x3773
|4.44 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|2
|0
