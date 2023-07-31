Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    207th Engineer Utilities Detachment retires the colors [Image 3 of 14]

    207th Engineer Utilities Detachment retires the colors

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen with the 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment salute as the national anthem plays during the unit’s deactivation ceremony at the Camp Carroll flagpole on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2023. The 910th Engineer Support Company officially activates Oct. 1, 2023, ensuring the legacy of the engineer detachment lives on in the AKARNG. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 17:47
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    TAGS

    Alaska
    deactivation ceremony
    Alaska National Guard
    207th EUD

