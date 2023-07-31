Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    207th Engineer Utilities Detachment retires the colors [Image 5 of 14]

    207th Engineer Utilities Detachment retires the colors

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    A bouquet of red roses is presented to Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Elizabeth Higginbotham, a clinical nurse with the 176th Medical Group and wife of Alaska Army National Guard Capt. Edwin Higginbotham, 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment final commander, during a deactivation ceremony for the 207th EUD at the Camp Carroll flagpole on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

    This work, 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment retires the colors [Image 14 of 14], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

