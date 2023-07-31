A bouquet of red roses is presented to Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Elizabeth Higginbotham, a clinical nurse with the 176th Medical Group and wife of Alaska Army National Guard Capt. Edwin Higginbotham, 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment final commander, during a deactivation ceremony for the 207th EUD at the Camp Carroll flagpole on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

Date Taken: 08.05.2023
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
This work, 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment retires the colors [Image 14 of 14], by Balinda ONeal