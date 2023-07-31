Alaska Army National Guard Capt. Edwin Higginbotham, left, 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment commander, assists Staff Sgt. Jonathan Thomas, training noncommissioned officer, with casing the colors signifying the unit's deactivation at a ceremony at the Camp Carroll flagpole on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 5, 2023. The 910th Engineer Support Company officially activates Oct. 1, 2023, ensuring the legacy of the engineer detachment lives on in the AKARNG. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2023 17:47
|Photo ID:
|7955172
|VIRIN:
|230805-Z-CA180-1021
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 207th Engineer Utilities Detachment retires the colors [Image 14 of 14], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
