62nd German-American Volksfest at Grafenwoehr

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, taps the ceremonial first beer keg at the German-American Volksfest at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Aug. 4, 2023. The 62nd German-American Volksfest is a free community event at Grafenwoehr Camp Algier, August 4-6. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|08.04.2023
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
