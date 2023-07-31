U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, center, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander, U.S. European Command, Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, second from right, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC), and Edgar Knobloch, second from left, mayor of Grafenwoehr, cut the ribbon to officially open the German-American Volksfest at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Aug. 4, 2023. Cavoli commanded 7th ATC from 2014 to 2016. The 62nd German-American Volksfest is a free community event at Grafenwoehr Camp Algier, August 4-6. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.05.2023 06:09 Photo ID: 7954462 VIRIN: 230804-A-BS310-3114 Resolution: 5981x3987 Size: 15.52 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 62nd German-American Volksfest at Grafenwoehr [Image 6 of 6], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.