    62nd German-American Volksfest at Grafenwoehr [Image 2 of 6]

    62nd German-American Volksfest at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, right, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command, talks to U.S. Consul General in Munich Timothy Liston during the opening ceremony of the German-American Volksfest at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Aug. 4, 2023. The 62nd German-American Volksfest is a free community event at Grafenwoehr Camp Algier, August 4-6. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 06:09
    Photo ID: 7954461
    VIRIN: 230804-A-BS310-3042
    Resolution: 7052x4701
    Size: 20.73 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 62nd German-American Volksfest at Grafenwoehr [Image 6 of 6], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Grafenwoehr
    Bavaria
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether

