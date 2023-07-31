62nd German-American Volksfest at Grafenwoehr

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, center, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and Commander, U.S. European Command, Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC), and many more distinguished guests march behind the color guard during the opening ceremony of the German-American Volksfest at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Aug. 4, 2023. Cavoli commanded 7th ATC from 2014 to 2016. The 62nd German-American Volksfest is a free community event at Grafenwoehr Camp Algier, August 4-6. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

