Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital [Image 5 of 5]

    AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Capt. Savannah Stephens 

    24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, center, tour the University of Alabama - Birmingham medical center with Dr. Daniel Cox, Chief, Trauma Service, and Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the Air Force Special Operations Command Surgeon General, right, and Dr. Jeffrey Kerby, Director, Division of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, left. The Special Operations Center for Medical Integration and Development is embedded with the UAB hospital. The UAB Hospital is a level one trauma center, and the partnership enables members of the Air Force Special Operations community to gain critical medical experience while conducting clinical rotations in operating and emergency rooms. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Savannah Stephens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 16:09
    Photo ID: 7953829
    VIRIN: 230720-F-OO361-1244
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Savannah Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital
    AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital
    AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital
    AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital
    AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IDMT
    SOST
    AFMS
    Air Force Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT