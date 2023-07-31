U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, center, tour the University of Alabama - Birmingham medical center with Dr. Daniel Cox, Chief, Trauma Service, and Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the Air Force Special Operations Command Surgeon General, right, and Dr. Jeffrey Kerby, Director, Division of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, left. The Special Operations Center for Medical Integration and Development is embedded with the UAB hospital. The UAB Hospital is a level one trauma center, and the partnership enables members of the Air Force Special Operations community to gain critical medical experience while conducting clinical rotations in operating and emergency rooms. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Savannah Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 16:09 Photo ID: 7953829 VIRIN: 230720-F-OO361-1244 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 7.42 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Savannah Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.