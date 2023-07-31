Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital [Image 1 of 5]

    AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Capt. Savannah Stephens 

    24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, right, receive a briefing from the Air Force Research Laboratory staff on BATDOK during a tour July 20, 2023. BATDOK is a multi-patient, point of injury, casualty tool that assists operators and improves care. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Savannah Stephens)

