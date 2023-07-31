U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, right, receive a briefing from the Air Force Research Laboratory staff on BATDOK during a tour July 20, 2023. BATDOK is a multi-patient, point of injury, casualty tool that assists operators and improves care. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Savannah Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 16:09 Photo ID: 7953825 VIRIN: 230720-F-OO361-9637 Resolution: 6539x4215 Size: 8.11 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Savannah Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.