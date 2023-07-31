U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, receives a briefing on the 24th Special Operations Wing and University of Alabama - Birmingham’s partnership on July 20, 2023. The 24th Special Operations Wing launched the Special Operations Center for Medical Integration and Development in 2021, as a cooperative effort between the U.S. Air Force and the University of Alabama-Birmingham to provide advanced standardized training to special operations medics. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Savannah Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 16:09 Photo ID: 7953827 VIRIN: 230720-F-OO361-1241 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 8.93 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Savannah Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.