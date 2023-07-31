Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital [Image 3 of 5]

    AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Capt. Savannah Stephens 

    24th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, receives a briefing on the 24th Special Operations Wing and University of Alabama - Birmingham’s partnership on July 20, 2023. The 24th Special Operations Wing launched the Special Operations Center for Medical Integration and Development in 2021, as a cooperative effort between the U.S. Air Force and the University of Alabama-Birmingham to provide advanced standardized training to special operations medics. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Savannah Stephens)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 16:09
    Location: US
