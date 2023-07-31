AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, receives a briefing on the 24th Special Operations Wing and University of Alabama - Birmingham’s partnership on July 20, 2023. The 24th Special Operations Wing launched the Special Operations Center for Medical Integration and Development in 2021, as a cooperative effort between the U.S. Air Force and the University of Alabama-Birmingham to provide advanced standardized training to special operations medics. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Savannah Stephens)
