AF Surgeon General visits SOCMID, UAB Hospital

Brenda Carlisle, University of Alabama - Birmingham hospital Chief Executive Officer, thanks U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, for the Air Force Medical Service’s continued support of the UAB hospital and U.S. Air Force partnership during a tour on July 20, 2023. The UAB Hospital is a level one trauma center, and the partnership enables members of the Air Force Special Operations community to gain critical medical experience while conducting clinical rotations in operating and emergency rooms. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Savannah Stephens)

