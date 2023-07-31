U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Anthony Loftus, outgoing sergeant major, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, gives his remarks during a relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 20, 2023. At the ceremony, MARSOC bid farewell to Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Loftus and welcomed Sgt. Maj. Rafael C. Vargas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 16:04 Photo ID: 7953823 VIRIN: 230720-M-HV456-1171 Resolution: 3497x5245 Size: 1.35 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARSOC welcomes Sgt. Maj. Vargas [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.