    MARSOC welcomes Sgt. Maj. Vargas [Image 10 of 10]

    MARSOC welcomes Sgt. Maj. Vargas

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez II 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    U.S. Marines from Marine Forces Special Operations Command sing the Marines’ Hymn during a relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 20, 2023. At the ceremony MARSOC bid farewell to Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Loftus and welcomed Sgt. Maj. Rafael C. Vargas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 16:04
    Photo ID: 7953824
    VIRIN: 230720-M-HV456-1258
    Resolution: 5331x3554
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARSOC welcomes Sgt. Maj. Vargas [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MARSOC
    Marine Raiders
    USMCNews

