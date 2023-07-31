MARSOC welcomes Sgt. Maj. Vargas

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rafael Vargas, Marine Forces Special Operations Command Sergeant Major, receives the non-commissioned officer sword from Maj. Gen. Matthew Trollinger, commander, MARSOC, during a relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 20, 2023. At the ceremony, MARSOC bid farewell to Sgt. Maj. Loftus and welcomed Sgt. Maj. Rafael Vargas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 16:04
|Photo ID:
|7953820
|VIRIN:
|230720-M-HV456-1114
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
