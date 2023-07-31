U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew Trollinger, commander, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, congratulates outgoing sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Anthony Loftus, during a relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 20, 2023. At the ceremony, MARSOC bid farewell to Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Loftus and welcomed Sgt. Maj. Rafael C. Vargas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Henry Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 16:04 Photo ID: 7953822 VIRIN: 230720-M-HV456-1157 Resolution: 3687x2458 Size: 892.92 KB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARSOC welcomes Sgt. Maj. Vargas [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Henry Rodriguez II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.