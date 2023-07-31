Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD TCCC training by PHA Rheinland-Pfalz in Belgium [Image 11 of 14]

    MWD TCCC training by PHA Rheinland-Pfalz in Belgium

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers and a Belgian dog handler practice the MARCH method they learned in the classroom sessions during a Military Working Dog (MWD) Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 20, 2023. For MWD TCCC, MARCH stands for muzzling, massive hemorrhage, airway obstruction, respiratory distress, circulation, head injury and hypothermia. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 10:07
    VIRIN: 230720-A-BD610-1053
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    This work, MWD TCCC training by PHA Rheinland-Pfalz in Belgium [Image 14 of 14], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    K9
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    PHA-RP

