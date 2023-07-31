MWD TCCC training by PHA Rheinland-Pfalz in Belgium

U.S. Soldiers and a Belgian dog handler practice the MARCH method they learned in the classroom sessions during a Military Working Dog (MWD) Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 20, 2023. For MWD TCCC, MARCH stands for muzzling, massive hemorrhage, airway obstruction, respiratory distress, circulation, head injury and hypothermia. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE