    MWD TCCC training by PHA Rheinland-Pfalz in Belgium [Image 2 of 14]

    MWD TCCC training by PHA Rheinland-Pfalz in Belgium

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    K9 Diesel, advanced canine medical trainer awaits U.S. Soldiers, Airmen and Belgian dog handlers for a Joint Multinational Military Working Dog (MWD) Tactical Combat Casualty Care class on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 20, 2023. Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz, the unit overseeing all veterinary facilities in Belgium and Germany, setup this class to teach non-veterinary healthcare specialists, Military Policemen, Security Forces, and dog handlers how to provide first aid to wounded MWDs. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 10:07
    Photo ID: 7952779
    VIRIN: 230720-A-BD610-1015
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 11.75 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    This work, MWD TCCC training by PHA Rheinland-Pfalz in Belgium [Image 14 of 14], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD
    K9
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    PHA-RP

