    MWD TCCC training by PHA Rheinland-Pfalz in Belgium [Image 5 of 14]

    MWD TCCC training by PHA Rheinland-Pfalz in Belgium

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. Deidre Wilmeth, officer in charge at the Chièvres Veterinary Treatment Facility, shows how to place a catheter on K9 Diesel, advanced canine medical trainer during a Military Working Dog (MWD) Tactical Combat Casualty Care class to U.S. Soldiers, Airmen and Belgian dog handlers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 20, 2023. Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz, the unit overseeing all veterinary facilities in Belgium and Germany, setup this class to teach non-veterinary healthcare specialists, Military Policemen, Security Forces, and dog handlers how to provide first aid to wounded MWDs. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    MWD
    K9
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    PHA-RP

