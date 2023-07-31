U.S. Army Maj. Clara McComb, a physician at the Brussels Health Clinic, performs an intubation on K9 Diesel, advanced canine medical trainer, as Soldiers, Airmen and Belgian dog handlers, take part in a Joint Multinational Military Working Dog (MWD) Tactical Combat Casualty Care training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 20, 2023. Public Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz, the unit overseeing all veterinary facilities in Belgium and Germany, setup this class to teach non-veterinary healthcare specialists, Military Policemen, Security Forces, and dog handlers how to provide first aid to wounded MWDs. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 10:07 Photo ID: 7952778 VIRIN: 230720-A-BD610-1008 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.72 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD TCCC training by PHA Rheinland-Pfalz in Belgium [Image 14 of 14], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.