    In Line for Duty [Image 6 of 7]

    In Line for Duty

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Payton Dougherty, 48th Communications Squadron radio frequency technician aligns an Airbus Ranger satellite system using a level compass to identify angle and degree of elevation at Royal Air Force, England, August 2, 2023. The Airbus Ranger is a deployable communications system capable of delivering agile, reliable, and secure command and control (C2) packages across Combatant Commands in order to support 48 Fighter Wing expeditionary taskings for F-35, F-15, and C2 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 06:34
    Photo ID: 7952550
    VIRIN: 230802-F-EJ253-1006
    Resolution: 3620x2896
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Line for Duty [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

