U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Payton Dougherty, 48th Communications Squadron radio frequency technician aligns an Airbus Ranger satellite system using a level compass to identify angle and degree of elevation at Royal Air Force, England, August 2, 2023. The Airbus Ranger is a deployable communications system capable of delivering agile, reliable, and secure command and control (C2) packages across Combatant Commands in order to support 48 Fighter Wing expeditionary taskings for F-35, F-15, and C2 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 06:34
|Photo ID:
|7952550
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-EJ253-1006
|Resolution:
|3620x2896
|Size:
|6.84 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In Line for Duty [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
