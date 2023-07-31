U.S. Air Force members from the 48th Communications Squadron assemble an Airbus Ranger satellite dish at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, August 2, 2023. The Airbus Ranger is a deployable communications system capable of delivering agile, reliable, and secure command and control (C2) packages across Combatant Commands in order to support 48 Fighter Wing expeditionary taskings for F-35, F-15, and C2 operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 06:34 Photo ID: 7952547 VIRIN: 230802-F-EJ253-1003 Resolution: 3116x2493 Size: 7.07 MB Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, In Line for Duty [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.