In Line for Duty

U.S. Air Force Airman John Clapp, 48th Communications Squadron client systems technician calibrates the dish angle for the Airbus Ranger satellite system at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, August 2, 2023. The 48th CS conducts training to sharpen understanding and increase knowledge of Agile Combat Employment equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB