U.S. Air Force Airman John Clapp, 48th Communications Squadron client systems technician calibrates the dish angle for the Airbus Ranger satellite system at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, August 2, 2023. The 48th CS conducts training to sharpen understanding and increase knowledge of Agile Combat Employment equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 06:34
|Photo ID:
|7952546
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-EJ253-1001
|Resolution:
|3532x2354
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In Line for Duty [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
