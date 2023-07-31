U.S. Air Force Airman John Clapp, 48th Communications Squadron client systems technician ensures the Airbus Ranger satellite is properly aligned and calibrated at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, August 2, 2023. The 48th CS conducts training to enhance their capabilities of the Agile Combat Employment and tactical communications for decreased response time when deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2023 06:34
|Photo ID:
|7952548
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-EJ253-1004
|Resolution:
|4130x3304
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In Line for Duty [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
