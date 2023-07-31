Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Line for Duty

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman John Clapp, 48th Communications Squadron client systems technician ensures the Airbus Ranger satellite is properly aligned and calibrated at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, August 2, 2023. The 48th CS conducts training to enhance their capabilities of the Agile Combat Employment and tactical communications for decreased response time when deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    This work, In Line for Duty [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    RAF
    Lakenheath
    Dish
    48th Communications Squadron

