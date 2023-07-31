Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Air Force join together in Australia for HI-RAIN mission [Image 18 of 21]

    U.S. Army and Air Force join together in Australia for HI-RAIN mission

    WILLIAMS AIRFIELD, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Burk with the Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and Senior Airman Joshua Rebane chain the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in to the bay of the C-130J Hercules in support of Talisman Sabre 2023 at Williamson Airfield in Queensland, Australia on July 26, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Air Force join together in Australia for HI-RAIN mission [Image 21 of 21], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    C-130J
    HI-RAIN
    ATACMS
    TS23
    TalismanSabre 2023

